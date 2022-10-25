FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015.

The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last week was on the Houck family farm in Bardstown.

Brooks Houck, Rogers’s boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, is the prime suspect but he has never been arrested or charged.

While the FBI did not say what evidence was found, they did say: “We hope that the evidence collected will move our investigation one step closer to holding accountable the individual or individuals responsible for Crystal Rogers’s disappearance.”