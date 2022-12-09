FBI Louisville investigating threats to ‘several’ Kentucky high schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — FBI Louisville says it’s investigating threats to “several” Kentucky high schools.

In a tweet posted Friday afternoon, FBI Louisville said the threats were all posted online but didn’t name which schools received threats or how many.

“While we have no indication the threats are credible, we are taking them seriously and are actively working with local authorities to identify those responsible,” the post said.

The FBI warned that making a threat, even over social media, text message or email, is a federal crime and even if the threat is deemed a hoax, a person could still be prosecuted.

“Hoax threats are not a joke as they disrupt school, waste limited law enforcement resources and cause unnecessary distress to our students, school personnel and parents,” the post ended.

ABC affiliate WBKO in Bowling Green reported Thursday that three high schools in its area received threatening messages, being Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School and Allen County-Scottsville High School. Two of the schools remained open but with a “heavy police presence,” while Allen County Public Schools closed.

The threat included the addresses of each of the area high schools and was directed at students, as well as Kentucky Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Local law enforcement is working with the FBI to investigate the root of the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentucky Safe School Tipline at 866-393-6659.