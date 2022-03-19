FBI investigation leads to arrest of Lexington man in child porn case

42-year old Zachary Knight is accused of asking a woman who he was over at work to send nude photos of her 14-year old daughter to him

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After a lengthy investigation by the FBI, a Lexington man has been arrested in a child pornography case, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The report says 42-year old Zachary Knight asked a woman who worked under him to send nude photos of her 14-year old daughter to him between April 4, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2022.

Knight is also accused of trying to persuade, induce, entice or coerce children between the ages of 12-and-13 to engage in sex, according to the report.

Citing court documents, the report says the children lived with the woman who worked with Knight.

The FBI became aware of the case in October 2021 after receiving a tip from the FBI office in Richmond, Virginia, according to the report. The Richmond Virginia Division was conducting a separate investigation into another man who was involved in a romantic relationship with the woman who worked with Knight and had a nude image of the woman’s daughter, according to the newspaper. It was during that investigation the woman told FBI agents that another man, who later was revealed to be Knight, had requested nude images of her 14-year old daughter, according to the report.

The report, citing court documents, says Knight’s accused of having sexual conversations about the 14-year old girl with her mom on Facebook for roughly 19-months and during that span, the thread contained more than 1,500 pages of conversations.

Those conversations on social media included requesting nude images of the 14-year old girl, offering to teach her sex education, mailing the girl’s mother lingerie and sex toys for her daughters and asking the mom to take pictures of her daughter in lingerie, according to the report.

Court records say Knight communicated with the 14-year old girl directly via FaceTime calls and text messages, according to the report.

The report says Knight and the girl’s mother worked together from 2015-to-2020 and that Knight was her boss. Both have since been fired, according to the report.