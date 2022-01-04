Fayette’s Thomas misses first day of session with COVID

Thomas required his staff to get tested and so did he

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County state Sen. Reggie Thomas is quarantining as the legislative session kicks off after testing positive for COVID.

A Democrat who has represented District 13 since 2014, Thomas said he is not showing any symptoms.

“At a staff meeting in late December, I instructed our staff to get tested on the first day of the legislative session as we had done in the previous year. In compliance with my request, I also took a COVID-19 test. To my surprise, I discovered that I was positive, at which point I began to adhere to COVID-19 and self-quarantine guidelines. I am currently asymptomatic and not experiencing any symptoms related to the virus. As I recuperate from this minor setback, I look forward to returning and getting back to work for the people of Kentucky,” the 68-year-old Thomas said in a statement.