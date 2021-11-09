Fayette’s seven-day moving COVID average falls

After stalling for almost two weeks, rate down two days in a row
Steve Rogers,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – After stalling for two weeks, Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average has fallen for a second straight day.

In the meantime, the Health Department is focusing on vaccination clinics this week, including the start of clinics for children ages 5 to 11.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday report, the county recorded 129 cases from Saturday through Monday. The seven-day moving average fell from 56 to 53.

The county now has registered 51,160 cases.

The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at to 416, the department said.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.
Pfizer Clinic for Ages 5-11 Years Only: Children ages 5-11 years can get the FREE Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a special clinic 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Road. Walk-ins will not be accepted; please register in advance at www.lfchd.org/vaccine (en español at www.lfchd.org/vacuna). A legal guardian MUST be present at the time of the shot.
Because of the differences in the dosage for this age group, this clinic is ONLY for ages 5-11 years.
Moderna Booster Clinic: A special clinic ONLY for the Moderna booster will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. You must have received your second dose at least 6 months ago. Complete details, including who is eligible for the Moderna booster, can be found at www.lfchd.org/vaccine. If you need assistance, please call our call center at 859-899-2222.
Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
• Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.
Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/
While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 88% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:

  • 110, March
  • 143, April
  • 507, May
  • 793, June
  • 1,702, July
  • 2,538, August
  • 2,804, September
  • 2,736, October
  • 6,070, November
  • 5,991, December
  • 6,155, January
  • 2,694, February
  • 1,314, March
  • 1,027, April
  • 689, May
  • 287, June
  • 1,331, July
  • 5,435, August
  • 5,967, September
  • 2,350, October

Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.

