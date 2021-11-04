Fayette’s seven-day moving average remains above 60
Total case numbers approaching 51,000
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day COVID case moving average continues to hover above 60, marking a week at that level.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Thursday morning report, the county recorded 61 new cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average fell slightly from 62 to 61.
That barometer of how the virus is spreading in the community fell from 64 to 62 in Tuesday’s report after hovering in the upper 50s last week. Prior to that, the number had been on a slow but stead decline for several weeks.
The county now has registered 50,926 cases.
The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes is at 414, the department said.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.