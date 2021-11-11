Fayette’s seven-day COVID moving average up for third straight day

Clinics for booster shots, kids vaccines set this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Just as fast as the numbers fell slightly, they start back up again, signalling Fayette County may indeed still be in a “plateau” in its fight against the ongoing COVID outbreak.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Thursday report, the county recorded 82 new cases Wednesday, raising the seven-day moving average to 59 from 56. It marks the third straight day the rate increased.

The county now has registered 51,339 cases.

The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes remains at 416, the department said.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Moderna Booster Clinic: A special clinic ONLY for the Moderna booster will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. You must have received your second dose at least 6 months ago. Complete details, including who is eligible for the Moderna booster, can be found at A special clinic ONLY for the Moderna booster will be held 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Lexington Senior Center, 195 Life Lane. You must have received your second dose at least 6 months ago. Complete details, including who is eligible for the Moderna booster, can be found at www.lfchd.org/vaccine . If you need assistance, please call our call center at 859-899-2222. Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults: Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations: Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only: Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/