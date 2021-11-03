Fayette’s seven-day COVID average ‘stuck’ for the last week

Number has hovered in upper 50s, low 60s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s COVID case numbers may be plateauing momentarily, according to the latest numbers.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday morning report, the county recorded 74 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average remained at 62.

That barometer of how the virus is spreading in the community, fell from 64 to 62 in Tuesday’s report after hovering in the upper 50s last week. Prior to that, the number had been on a slow but stead decline for several weeks.

The county now has registered 50,865 cases.

Two more deaths, both from September, were reported, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 414, the department said.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/