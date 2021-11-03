Fayette’s seven-day COVID average ‘stuck’ for the last week
Number has hovered in upper 50s, low 60s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s COVID case numbers may be plateauing momentarily, according to the latest numbers.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday morning report, the county recorded 74 new cases Tuesday. The seven-day moving average remained at 62.
That barometer of how the virus is spreading in the community, fell from 64 to 62 in Tuesday’s report after hovering in the upper 50s last week. Prior to that, the number had been on a slow but stead decline for several weeks.
The county now has registered 50,865 cases.
Two more deaths, both from September, were reported, raising the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 414, the department said.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.