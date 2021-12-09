Fayette’s seven-day COVID average now above 120, case numbers climb
One new death also reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving average of new COVID cases continues to rise with new case numbers hitting levels not seen since late September and early October.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 152 new cases Wednesday. That followed 172 new cases Tuesday, which was the highest one-day total since 184 on Sept. 29. The daily numbers hovered around 130 last week.
The numbers pushed the seven-day moving average — a good indicator of how the virus is spreading in the community — to 121 on Tuesday and 125 Wednesday.
The new cases pushed the county’s total to 53,748.
One new death Wednesday pushed the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 453.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.