Fayette’s seven-day COVID average drops, still above 60
October case numbers below September
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average remains above 60 entering November.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday morning report, the county recorded 148 cases from Saturday through Monday. That lowered the seven-day moving average from 64 to 62. It had been in the upper 50s most of last week.
The county has now recorded 50,791 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.
The county has lost 412 residents to COVID-related causes.
For October, the county reported 2,350 cases and 23 deaths.
The case total was below October 2020 and is the lowest in three months.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.