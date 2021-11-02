Fayette’s seven-day COVID average drops, still above 60

October case numbers below September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average remains above 60 entering November.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Tuesday morning report, the county recorded 148 cases from Saturday through Monday. That lowered the seven-day moving average from 64 to 62. It had been in the upper 50s most of last week.

The county has now recorded 50,791 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.

The county has lost 412 residents to COVID-related causes.

For October, the county reported 2,350 cases and 23 deaths.

The case total was below October 2020 and is the lowest in three months.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization. Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/