Fayette’s seven-day COVID average down slightly, sparks hint of optimism

Slow decline during last few days has health officials hoping surge is ebbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Signs the county’s new COVID case numbers may be on decline have sparked optimism among health officials.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Wednesday, the county recorded 139 new cases Tuesday and the county’s seven-day moving average fell from 123 to 118. It stood at 128 Friday.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 54,424.

Two deaths raised the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 462.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Fayette County Public Schools have partnered with Wild Health to offer free vaccination clinics for all eligible individuals at convenient school locations. Register here for clinics to be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at:

Bryan Station High School, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tates Creek High School, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Vaccinations for all ages (including boosters) are also available daily, Monday through Sunday, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 100 Midland Avenue. Register here

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/