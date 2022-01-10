Fayette’s COVID average continues to hit record levels
Two more deaths a stark reminder of impact on families
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases in Fayette County is showing no signs of abating.
In its morning report Monday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department listed 922 new cases Friday, pushing the county’s total in 22 months to 62,913. The seven-day average continued to climb, reaching another record at 742 cases a day. The average was at 610 Thursday and 395 last Monday.
In addition, two more deaths were reported. The county now has lost 487 residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.
The vaccine is helping protect people from serious illness, including hospitalization. In Fayette County, most cases — 56% in December — continue to be among unvaccinated people, and the vast majority — 80% — of hospitalizations of Lexington residents are not vaccinated.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.