Fayette’s COVID average continues to hit record levels

Two more deaths a stark reminder of impact on families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The spike in COVID cases in Fayette County is showing no signs of abating.

In its morning report Monday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department listed 922 new cases Friday, pushing the county’s total in 22 months to 62,913. The seven-day average continued to climb, reaching another record at 742 cases a day. The average was at 610 Thursday and 395 last Monday.

In addition, two more deaths were reported. The county now has lost 487 residents since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.

The vaccine is helping protect people from serious illness, including hospitalization. In Fayette County, most cases — 56% in December — continue to be among unvaccinated people, and the vast majority — 80% — of hospitalizations of Lexington residents are not vaccinated.

The health department has COVID-19 vaccines, including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years, available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by: • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/