Fayette student’s project featured at ‘Science in Ag’ exhibit

Aubrey Higginbotham featured in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s “Science in Agriculture” exhibit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County student Aubrey Higginbotham was among the 8 students selected from across the state to display their agriculture science projects at last week’s Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) annual meeting in Louisville.

Higginbotham, an eighth-grade student at Mars Hill Academy, displayed her science experiment, “Does Cannabidiol have Antibacterial Properties,” which explored the antibacterial properties of cannabidiol.

Higginbotham was awarded $125.00 and a certificate of recognition for her participation at the state level.

The Science in Agriculture program was developed by KFB to encourage teachers to incorporate agricultural themes into their classroom instruction. Projects are evaluated on categories such as creativity, skill, clarity and thoroughness, agricultural accuracy and scientific thought.

Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 465,000 member families.