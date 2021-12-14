Fayette Sheriff’s Department collecting for Western Kentucky toy drive

There are a variety of ways to donate items to the Western Kentucky Toy Drive:

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff has been selected to be the Lexington drop off location for the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, led by First Lady Britainy Beshear.

This collection complements the Office’s collection of critical items to be distributed to communities affected by the historic tornadoes.

The collection period will run from Tuesday, Dec. 14 to Sunday, December 19. Items requested in the Western Kentucky Toy Drive include toys, books, and electronics for infants through teens. All items should be new, unwrapped, and in original packaging. Clothes are not needed at this time. $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards will also be accepted.

Items can be brought to the lobby of the Fayette District Court, located at 150 N. Limestone, 24 hours a day.

Curbside drop offs can be brought to the Sheriff’s designated parking spaces by the Fayette Circuit Court from 1:00 PM-4:00 PM Tuesday through Friday.

Citizens can request a pickup or schedule a drop off by calling the Sheriff’s Office at (859) 252-1771.

“The citizens of Lexington have stepped up in the efforts to support our fellow Kentuckians. The Office of Sheriff is honored to be the local collection site for this toy drive that is critical to so many right now. Together, we can provide a glimmer of hope and happiness to the children who have experienced great loss,” said Sheriff Kathy Witt.