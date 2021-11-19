Fayette seven-day COVID average up again, 14 more deaths

Deaths linked after state review board analysis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average climbed again after the county reported another ‘high’ day of new cases Thursday.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday report, the county recorded 87 new COVID cases Thursday, which followed 88 cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 68 after being at 66 Wednesday, 65 Tuesday and 69 Monday.

The county now has registered 51,889 cases and likely will break the 52,000 mark with Monday’s report.

Of the 14 new deaths, one is from June, one from August, five from September, four from Octber and three from November. A state panel of health experts reviews death certificates and other medical evidence to dtermine whether deaths should be linked to COVID.

The 14 deaths raise the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 437.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:

Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations: Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only: Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/