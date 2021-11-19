Fayette seven-day COVID average up again, 14 more deaths
Deaths linked after state review board analysis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average climbed again after the county reported another ‘high’ day of new cases Thursday.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Friday report, the county recorded 87 new COVID cases Thursday, which followed 88 cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose to 68 after being at 66 Wednesday, 65 Tuesday and 69 Monday.
The county now has registered 51,889 cases and likely will break the 52,000 mark with Monday’s report.
Of the 14 new deaths, one is from June, one from August, five from September, four from Octber and three from November. A state panel of health experts reviews death certificates and other medical evidence to dtermine whether deaths should be linked to COVID.
The 14 deaths raise the number of residents lost to COVID-related causes to 437.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.