Fayette seven-day COVID average edges back up as numbers stagnate
Number remains in mid-60s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID case average remains above 60 as the county continues to see a ‘plateau’ in cases.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Thursday report, the county recorded 88 new COVID cases Wednesday. The seven-day moving average rose from 65 to 66 after reaching 69 at the first of the week.
The county now has registered 51,802 cases.
The number of residents lost to COVID-related causes is at 423.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.