Fayette schools may release new COVID protocols Monday

Dear FCPS Families:

In our schools, we are blessed to celebrate a new year twice. First, in August when we start the new school year, and again in January, when we join everyone around the globe in welcoming the new calendar year. Each “new year” provides an opportunity for reflection and recommitment to becoming better versions of ourselves.

While the first few days of 2022 may feel like the last few days of 2021, we have the opportunity collectively to make this year different. Just as the challenges before us did not develop overnight, they cannot be swept away with the confetti of New Year’s Eve celebrations. However, we can resolve to address them together, with a renewed commitment toward a shared vision.

I am particularly excited about 2022, as later this month will mark my first 100 days of school as superintendent of FCPS. These first few months have been exhilarating and inspiring as you have embraced me as a part of Team FCPS and trusted me with your insights about and dreams for our district.

I look forward to sharing what I have learned during my first 100 days with you soon, as well as the steps I believe are necessary to take FCPS to the next level. It will take commitment from all of us across our community to see every student succeed. Based on the enthusiasm and engagement I have witnessed so far, I am confident that Fayette County Public Schools can be the first district in our nation to prove that equity and excellence are not only possible, but achievable.

The most immediate issue we face is the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in Fayette County. While we have seen an uptick in cases among students and staff, it has not risen at the same rate as the community-at-large.

Recognizing that COVID-19 will be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, please know that the health and safety of our students, staff, and families remain our top priority.

Among the many things we have learned over the past 22 months, we know without a doubt that having our students on campus with classmates and caring adults, where they have access to wrap-around services and social-emotional supports in the school environments they know and love is critical for their well-being.

So as I continue to work with our public health partners, I will send more information on Monday evening regarding our response to the spike in cases and the layered prevention strategies that will be implemented in order to continue with in-person learning for students.

During 2022, we will no doubt face new challenges and uncertainties that will require all of us to be flexible. As we ring out the old year, let us hold onto the lessons of the past that will lead to a brighter future.

We look forward to seeing our students back at school on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Please be well and take care of one another,

-DL

