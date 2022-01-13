Fayette schools changing some snow day procedures

District will use more NTI days so school year doesn't have to be extended

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ/Fayette County Schools) – Fayette County Public Schools are changing the way they handle snow days this winter.

The changes, which involve more NTI Days, were formally announced Thursday in a message to parents and stakeholders.

The message from the district is below:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

As we look ahead to the possibility of more snow this weekend, our district is excited to share some news about this year’s winter weather procedures.

What is different this year?

During the 2021-22 school year Fayette County Public Schools will begin the possible use of NTI (non-traditional instruction) in place of traditional closings or delays due to severe weather.

A traditional school closing due to severe weather means school buildings are closed, afternoon activities are cancelled, students have the day off and the time may be made up or added to the current school year’s calendar. On an NTI weather day, school buildings are still closed and afternoon activities are still cancelled, but students participate in learning at home so it counts as a school day and will not need to be made up or added to the calendar.

How will it work?

During the winter months, Chromebooks will be sent home with students daily. The district will notify all staff and families via email, phone call, text message, and social media when an NTI weather day, delay, or school closure is necessary. Our goal is to communicate any changes as early as possible, preferably the evening before the impacted school day. However, there are times that a decision must be made in the morning. In those circumstances, communication will be delivered no later than 5:30 a.m. on the day of the change.

On days designated as NTI weather days, students will use their Chromebook devices to complete work virtually from home. This will mean logging into Google Classroom or Canvas, where teachers will have assignments posted for students. Classes will not participate in live instruction via Zoom, but teachers will hold Office Hours – times when they are available to virtually meet with students or parents who would like additional support.

Students who cannot complete work on an NTI weather day because of power outages or other issues will have up to three school days after returning to school to complete or submit missed assignments. Families who need assistance with internet access should reach out to the Family Resource Youth Service Center at their child’s school. Login information and schedules will be sent home from your child’s school this week.

Why is this being done?

By using NTI in this way, we hope to allow students to continue learning when winter weather makes it unsafe to attend school and prevent adding makeup days to the end of the school year.

Where can I find more information?

Schedules and login information for NTI weather days will be sent home by your student’s school. Visit www.fcps.net/weather for more information about the district’s winter weather procedures.

Please be on the lookout for additional information from your student’s school.

Sincerely,

Fayette County Public Schools