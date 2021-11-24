Fayette records two more COVID deaths, seven-day average above 70
Seven-day average at 72 for second straight day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two new deaths and another day of elevated new cases is a reminder the virus still is touching lives in Fayette County.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday report, the county recorded 74 new COVID cases Tuesday which followed 183 new cases Saturday through Monday, 87 cases Thursday and 88 cases last Wednesday. The seven-day moving average remained at 72 for a second straight day after rising from 67 Friday. 68 Thursday, 66 last Wednesday, 65 last Tuesday and 69 last Monday.
The total number of cases recorded in the county now stands at 52,216.
The county also reported two new deaths, raising the number of county residents lost to COVID-related causes to 439.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.