Fayette COVID cases top 50,000 mark, one new death reported
Seven-day moving average continues to fall, now at 70.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Although case numbers continue to decline, Fayette County’s COVID case numbers crossed another grim milestone Tuesday.
And another death was a reminder of the virus’ impact on families.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday morning report, the county recorded 67 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases since March 2020 past the 50,000 mark to 50,018. The seven-day moving average fell from 77 to 70.
The county reported one new death, raising the total lost to COVID-related causes to 381.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule your appointment. The clinic offers the Moderna and Janssen vaccines for ages 18 and older and the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 and older.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.