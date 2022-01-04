Fayette COVID cases hit new peaks, seven-day at 395
Health Department behind in tracing, asks public's help
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The surge in new COVID cases in Fayette County is temporarily overwhelming local health officials.
In its morning update Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 30-Jan 3. The department advised that total is incomplete because of the overwhelming surge of new cases.
“This is the first backlog of cases we have experienced since the pandemic began in March 2020. The totals reported will change as cases are entered into the system. Our response team continued to work through last week’s holidays, and we are getting back on track by doing abbreviated interviews while still capturing the important information,” the agency said in a statement.
Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.
The spike in cases raised the seven-day moving average 395 cases a day from 295 a day reported Monday. The case numbers are up from 550 on Dec. 29 and 494 on Dec. 28.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.