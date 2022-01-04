Fayette COVID cases hit new peaks, seven-day at 395

Health Department behind in tracing, asks public's help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The surge in new COVID cases in Fayette County is temporarily overwhelming local health officials.

In its morning update Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 30-Jan 3. The department advised that total is incomplete because of the overwhelming surge of new cases.

“This is the first backlog of cases we have experienced since the pandemic began in March 2020. The totals reported will change as cases are entered into the system. Our response team continued to work through last week’s holidays, and we are getting back on track by doing abbreviated interviews while still capturing the important information,” the agency said in a statement.

Lexington residents who have tested positive, excluding at-home tests, are asked to visit www.lfchd.org/COVIDinterview to receive an electronic interview. Those without Internet access should call 859-288-2445.

The spike in cases raised the seven-day moving average 395 cases a day from 295 a day reported Monday. The case numbers are up from 550 on Dec. 29 and 494 on Dec. 28.

The vaccine is helping protect people from serious illness, including hospitalization. In Fayette County, most cases — 56% in December — continue to be among unvaccinated people, and the vast majority — 80% — of hospitalizations of Lexington residents are not vaccinated.

The health department has COVID-19 vaccines, including the pediatric dose for ages 5-11 years, available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Help slow the spread of COVID-19 by: • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas. #LexDoThis #LexingtonKy #PublicHealth

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search

Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/