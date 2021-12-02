Fayette COVID average tops 80 as numbers climb
Total number of cases in the county approaches 53,000
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another day of new COVID cases in the triple digits pushes the county’s seven-day moving average above 80 for the first time in weeks.
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 129 new COVID cases Wednesday, just one less than the 130 reported Tuesday. The seven-day moving average rose from 72 to 81, the highest since early October. The seven-day average is a good indicator of how the virus is spreading in the community.
The new cases pushed the county’s total to 52,876.
The county has lost 446 residents to COVID-related causes.
Lexington had 2,140 COVID-19 cases reported in November, along with 34 deaths — seven in the month and the remaining confirmed from previous months. The 2,140 cases was down from October and marks the 11th highest month since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:
Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:
Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations:
- Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive
- Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place
- Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.
- Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way
Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only:
- Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425
- William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425
- Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department
Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search.
The monthly totals of COVID-19 cases during the outbreak are:
- 110, March
- 143, April
- 507, May
- 793, June
- 1,702, July
- 2,538, August
- 2,804, September
- 2,736, October
- 6,070, November
- 5,991, December
- 6,155, January
- 2,694, February
- 1,314, March
- 1,027, April
- 689, May
- 287, June
- 1,331, July
- 5,435, August
- 5,967, September
- 2,350, October
- 2,140, November
Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers are updated Monday-Friday at lfchd.org.