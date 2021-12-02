Fayette COVID average tops 80 as numbers climb

Total number of cases in the county approaches 53,000

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Another day of new COVID cases in the triple digits pushes the county’s seven-day moving average above 80 for the first time in weeks.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Department’s morning report Thursday, the county recorded 129 new COVID cases Wednesday, just one less than the 130 reported Tuesday. The seven-day moving average rose from 72 to 81, the highest since early October. The seven-day average is a good indicator of how the virus is spreading in the community.

The new cases pushed the county’s total to 52,876.

The county has lost 446 residents to COVID-related causes.

Lexington had 2,140 COVID-19 cases reported in November, along with 34 deaths — seven in the month and the remaining confirmed from previous months. The 2,140 cases was down from October and marks the 11th highest month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Need a COVID-19 vaccine this week? There are several options:

— Public Health Clinic: The Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 years and older (details on a special clinic for ages 5-11 years is below) and the Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines for ages 18 years and older are available by same-day appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday in our Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to make an appointment. This includes all booster doses.

Vaccines available for children, adolescents, and adults:

Register online with Wild Health for one of these school locations: Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, 930 Jouett Creek Drive

Coventry Oak Elementary, 2441 Huntly Place

Tates Creek Elementary, 1111 Centre Pkwy.

Wellington Elementary, 3280 Keithshire Way Vaccines available for children ages 5 to 11 only: Cardinal Valley Elementary, 218 Mandalay Rd. – register at (859) 288-2425

Mary Todd Elementary, 551 Parkside Drive – register at (859) 288-2425

William Wells Brown Elementary, 555 E. 5th St. – register at (859) 288-2425

Consolidated Baptist Church, 1625 Russell Cave Rd. – register at (859) 252-2371 or sign up online with the health department

Being fully vaccinated makes people less likely to catch COVID-19, and if they do end up getting it, it makes them far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

Find vaccine information at www.vaccines.gov/search. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by: • Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas • Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.); • Covering coughs and sneezes; • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. We update Lexington’s COVID-19 numbers Monday-Friday at lfchd.org. Those who are immunocompromised and received a second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least four weeks ago are eligible for a third dose. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule a same-day appointment, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Learn more at http://www.lfchd.org/3rd-dose/