Fayette County’s school year extended by one day due to snow day

The last day of school will be May 25, 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to a snow day this past winter, Fayette County Public Schools is extended its school year by one day, according to the district.

The last day of school is now scheduled for May 25, 2022.

The district used three snow days this year, but there was enough instructional time banked to recoup two of those three days, according to the district.

The school system also sent out a reminder on Friday that while masks are now optional in district schools and facilities, that exception does not extend to school health clinics. Everyone entering nurses’ offices, health rooms, and clinics at a district school must wear a mask.