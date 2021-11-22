Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and God’s Food Pantry Deliver Thanksgiving Baskets to East End

On Monday morning, hundreds of Thanksgiving food boxes were given out in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Monday morning, hundreds of Thanksgiving food boxes were given out in Lexington. With recent violence taking place in the neighborhood, members of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office believe every little bit of kindness counts to help make connections. Members of the Sheriff’s Office, unloaded 300 boxes of food in the east end at the corner of Third and Chestnut street. Inside each basket was everything from turkeys, to eggs, dry food ingredients and all the fixings that make a thanksgiving dinner. Each one were hand delivered to those who signed up for one. Sheriff Cathy Witt says it was important to do the deliveries in this area that’s seen its share of crime.

“The people that you serve and protect they have to trust you. If they don’t trust you then the working together doesn’t happen and so to be able to knock on someone’s door bring them this basket and have a conversation its critical,” explains Sheriff Witt.

God’s Food Pantry gives millions of pounds of food every single year. Its not too late to give yourself with Thanksgiving this week and Christmas on the way too. Click the link here for more details.