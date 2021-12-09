Fayette County sees highest number of students with positive COVID-19 tests since Oct. 5

Supt. Demetrus Liggins is encouraging everyone to recommit to being vigilant about prevention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools is following the local, state and national trend of rising coronavirus cases.

In his weekly COVID-19 report, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins reported 145 students tested positive for the virus in the past week, which is the highest weekly total since Oct. 5, 2021.

He added that it’s important to keep that statistic in perspective since there are more than 42,000 students in the district. He encouraged everyone to recommit to being vigilant about prevention.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department Commissioner, Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, told the school district that the city was seeing between 60-and-70 cases a day two weeks ago. Last week that number rose to between 90-and-95 per day and now it is between 115-to-120, with a rolling seven day average of 121, according to Dr. Humbaugh.

He also reported only 20-percent of children aged 5-to-11 in Fayette County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Among Fayette County children aged 12-to-17, roughly 45-percent have had at least one dose, according to Dr. Humbaugh.

The school district reported for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6, there were 145 new student cases, 15 new staff cases, 387 new student quarantines and 1 new staff quarantine.

As of Dec. 8, 497 students and four employees were in quarantine, according to the district.

A free vaccination clinic is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 9 at Millcreek Elementary and Russell Cave Elementary from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. The school district has partnered with Wild Health to offer the free clinic.

Register here for the clinic.

Here is the message to FCPS families from Supt. Liggins:

It is concerning to see the number of new COVID-19 cases rising. This trend is happening not only in our community, as Dr. Humbaugh noted, but also in our schools.

Over the past week, 145 of our students have tested positive for COVID-19, which is the highest weekly total we’ve had since October 5. It is important to keep that number in perspective and remember that we serve more than 42,000 students. However, it is worth noting, because our case numbers were less than half of that each week during November.

I feel strongly that students learn best when they can experience the joys and advantages of being together on campus with classmates and caring adults. As such, our district has prioritized in-person learning and adopted layers of prevention strategies to minimize the possible spread of COVID-19 at school.

Since case numbers appear to be accelerating again, I’d like to encourage everyone to recommit yourself to being vigilant about prevention. The virus is still present, here and around the world, and we must continue to do everything we can to protect the health and well-being of our students, staff, and families.

Please continue to follow mask requirements, maximize physical distancing, practice hand washing, and reinforce cleaning protocols. It is especially important to monitor yourself and your family for symptoms of COVID-19 and stay home until you have received a negative test or symptoms have resolved.

Let’s keep each other healthy as we head into the end of the semester and the winter holiday,

DL