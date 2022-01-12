Fayette County Schools offering vaccination clinics this week

Appointments can be made on the Wild Health website
Al Greenfield,

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) As Covid case numbers remain high Fayette County Public Schools is hosting multiple vaccination clinics this week.

The clinics will held:

Wednesday, January 12 from 1-5 pm at Bryan Station High School

Thursday, January 13 from 8:30 to 11:30 am at Henry Clay High School and from 1 to 5 pm at Tates Creek and Dunbar High Schools

Friday, January 14 from 1 to 5 pm at Douglass High School

The district is partnered with Wild Health to host the clinics.  Appointments can be made on the Wild Health website.

Categories: Featured, Local News

Related