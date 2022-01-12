Fayette County Schools offering vaccination clinics this week

Appointments can be made on the Wild Health website

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As Covid case numbers remain high Fayette County Public Schools is hosting multiple vaccination clinics this week.

The clinics will held:

Wednesday, January 12 from 1-5 pm at Bryan Station High School

Thursday, January 13 from 8:30 to 11:30 am at Henry Clay High School and from 1 to 5 pm at Tates Creek and Dunbar High Schools

Friday, January 14 from 1 to 5 pm at Douglass High School

The district is partnered with Wild Health to host the clinics. Appointments can be made on the Wild Health website.