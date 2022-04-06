Fayette County records its first flu death of the season

The victim was in their 60's with underlying conditions, according to the health department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County recorded its first flu-related death of the season, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Since December, there have been 172 confirmed flu cases in the county, according to the health department. The number of cases increased by 15 from the week before, according to the health department.

Health officials say the number of flu cases is likely higher than the total reported because results from rapid tests aren’t required to be reported to the health department.

The health department says getting a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. People six months and older are eligible for a flu shot.

The health department offers same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at its Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike. Call 859-288-2483 to schedule an appointment.