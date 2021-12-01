Fayette County records first three lab-confirmed flu cases

Free flu vaccinations available at Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The flu is spreading in Lexington – the first three lab-confirmed cases have been reported, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported Wednesday.

The department encourages residents to remember many health care providers use rapid testing, which is not required to be reported to the state health department or local health department.

“We are aware of people in our community testing positive for the flu virus in their provider’s offices through rapid testing, and the flu will continue to spread throughout the winter,” the department said in a statement.

Fight the flu by getting a free flu shot by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Friday in the Public Health Clinic, 650 Newtown Pike, by calling 859-288-2483.