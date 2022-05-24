Fayette County Public Schools, UK team up for “Girls Who Game” program

Program created by Dell Technologies helps female students develop STEM and leadership skills while gaming

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new partnership hopes to provide more opportunities for female students to develop STEM and leadership skills while gaming.

Fayette County Public Schools has teamed up with the University of Kentucky for the “Girls Who Game” program which was created by Dell Technologies.

According to the district, it starts with the exploration in minecraft for education, and evolves to leadership development, with challenges aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals and eventually an E-Sports challenge.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“The energy in the room, you can feel it as soon as you walk in,” said Ashley Faulkner, a STEM learning coach. “And the girls are seeing potential in themselves that they weren’t able to see before or that they didn’t know was out there.”

Fayette County Public Schools is the second district in the state to collaborate with Dell and the “Girls Who Game” program.

You can learn more about the program HERE.