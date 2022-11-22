Fayette County Public Schools responds to NAACP letter questioning principal’s suspension





LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has released a statement in response to allegations of procedure mishandling and questions the NAACP branch in Lexington has regarding the suspension of Dunbar High School’s principal. Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave after the death of athletic director Jason Howell in early November.

The Fayette County coroner is investigating Howell’s death as a suicide. The NAACP says a letter was sent to parents about the death and the principal’s leave. NAACP president Whit Whitaker released a letter with two questions.

“This calls into our first question of whether the District’s email was the spark that began the rumors of unfairly tying the principal to the death of the athletic director,” Whitaker wrote.

Lisa Deffendall, with Fayette County Public Schools, issued a statement in response: “We value and respect the NAACP as a community partner and critical friend. Unfortunately, the statement they released earlier today is inaccurate,” she wrote. “Pertaining to the first question raised by the NAACP, there was no district email to families at Dunbar in which the death of the athletic director and the administrative leave of the principal were both mentioned. Those two incidents were linked solely in online comments by private citizens and subsequent media coverage.”

The second question from the NACCP read; “The second question whether earlier intervention by FCPS district could have addressed alleged complaints against the principal prior to the death of the educator.”

FCPS response to the second question;

“Regarding the second question about earlier intervention to address alleged complaints against the Dunbar principal, district actions concerning personnel issues are not a matter of public record. The NAACP would not be privy to steps the district had taken prior to placing an individual on administrative leave.”

The full statement and letter from the NAACP are below.

Fayette County Public Schools Response: