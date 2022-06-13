Fayette County Public Schools looking to hire more bus drivers

The district will host a Transportation Job Fair on June 18







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is hosting a job fair on June 18, 2022 with aims to fill open transportation positions before the upcoming school year. Interested applicants can visit the John D. Price Administration Building to learn more about open positions and benefits, receive application assistance, and complete on-site interviews.

According to the district, Fayette County Public Schools, like many school districts throughout the nation, has been impacted by the current bus driver shortage. There are a variety of openings in its transportation department, including bus drivers, monitors, and diesel and commercial mechanics, that must be filled before the school year begins in August.

FCPS work benefits include:

No night or weekend shifts

Competitive pay

Paid time off and retirement options

Free CDL training course

According to FCPS, interested applicants should bring their driver’s license or proof of identification, social security card, high school diploma or college transcript and any certifications to the job fair.

The job fair is Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fayette County Public Schools’ John D. Price Administration Building at 450 Park Place, Lexington, KY 40511.

Representatives from Human Resources and various departments will be present to provide information and application assistance to interested applicants.

More information about open positions is available here.

