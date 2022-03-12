Fayette County Public Schools cancels all in-person activities Saturday

Winter storm led to decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Due to this weekend’s winter storm and bitter cold temperatures, Fayette County Public Schools canceled all in-person activities for Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Below is the letter sent to school district families from Supt. Demetrus Liggins on Friday:

Dear FCPS Families and Team FCPS,

Even though our clocks will “spring forward” this weekend, it appears that Old Man Winter is not done with us yet.

Forecasts differ about the amount of accumulation we can expect, but all of our local meteorologists agree that we will have heavy rain this evening, transitioning to snow Friday night into Saturday morning. We wanted to reach out to let you know about the steps we are taking to help ensure the health and safety of our students, staff, and families.

Activities will continue as planned Friday evening since the snow is not supposed to begin until 9 p.m.

Since tonight’s weather event will start as rain, it will not be possible to pretreat sidewalks or parking lots. Due to the timing of the snow, inability to pretreat surfaces, and bitterly cold temperatures anticipated throughout the day tomorrow, all in-person activities are canceled on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

As Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent, I have the authority to make decisions about district-sponsored activities, as well as those that take place in district facilities or utilize district transportation.

As soon as conditions allow, our facilities and maintenance teams will clear parking lots and sidewalks at appropriate locations in advance of Sunday activities.

If there are changes in schedules for Sunday – or if facilities and other operations are impacted in any way – we will share this information with activity sponsors to communicate with participants. We will also post information on our www.fcps.net website and communicate through FCPS social media channels and the news media.

I hope you enjoyed the blue skies earlier today and stay warm this weekend, DL

Demetrus Liggins, PhD

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent