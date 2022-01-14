Fayette County Public Schools announce new COVID-19 policy changes

The changes align with the Kentucky Department of Public Health

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – At a morning news conference on Friday, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) announced new COVID-19 policy changes that align with the Kentucky Department of Public Health and could result in reduced student quarantines.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins says district employees and students won’t be required to quarantine for in-school exposure to the coronavirus. Supt. Liggins says students and employees who test positive for the virus are urged to stay home.

Universal masking will continue and the district is ramping up its cleaning and sanitizing of facilities, according to Supt. Liggins.

The school system will convert to online learning on a school-by-school basis in the event of widespread illness.

Parents will be notified in advance, when possible, if the district uses a non-traditional instruction (NTI) day in place of a traditional snow day or school day cancellation.

The new policies take effect Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.

Also next week, FCPS will have volunteer COVID-19 testing at each school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Testing will also be available at the district’s building at the corner of Midland Avenue and Main Street, formerly the Lexington Herald-Leader building. Appointments are required.

Below is the letter sent to FCPS families on Friday:

Dear Fayette County Public Schools Families:

We all play a role in protecting the health, safety, and well-being of the students, employees, and families that together comprise our school communities. Thank you for everything you have done and continue to do to support the consistent implementation of FCPS COVID-19 Health and Safety Procedures in our building.

As I mentioned in my message earlier this week, the Kentucky Department for Public Health issued new guidance for K-12 school operations for in-person learning on Monday, January 10, 2022. Our team has worked around the clock since then to appropriately amend our FCPS procedures.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 22 months ago, Fayette County Public Schools has consistently followed state-issued guidance – moving to remote learning when advised to do so, implementing mitigation measures as recommended, following reporting mandates, adding or adapting practices as requirements changed, prioritizing vaccinations for employees, phasing in a return to campus, offering testing and vaccination sites at schools, and taking every possible precaution to safeguard the health and safety of students, employees, and families.

In some instances, the new guidelines represent a significant shift in our previous practices. Some of you may be apprehensive about these changes. I hope you will take comfort in the knowledge that aligning our protocols with state recommendations previously has brought us safely through the challenges of the past 22 months. I am confident they continue to be the right path to take during this next phase of the pandemic as well.

Attached to this email is a document outlining our updated COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines and a brief overview of our approach to decisions about shifting to remote learning due to COVID-19. If you have any questions or concerns about the information shared, I encourage you to speak with the principal at your child’s school so they can provide clarification and reassurance.

Families are our partners in all that we do, and during the pandemic you have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to work with us to do what’s best for students. I look forward to continuing to work together in the weeks and months to come.

Please be well,

-DL

To view the district’s Remote Learning guidelines, click here.

To view FCPS updated COVID-19 Health and Safety Guidelines, click here.