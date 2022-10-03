Fayette County mails property tax bills

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has mailed out 2022-23 property tax bills.

Nearly 120,000 tax bills, with a total face value of $426,891,706.41, were mailed, which is an increase of 5 percent in total face value from last year, according to a press release. Property tax payments received by Nov. 1 will receive a 2 percent discount and payments received by Dec. 31 will be paid at face value. Penalties will occur after Dec. 31.

Distributions were made to the nine taxing jurisdictions: the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Fayette County Board of Education, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government General Service, Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Full/Partial Service, Fayette County Extension District, Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, Transit Authority of Lexington and Downtown Lexington Management District.

Taxpayers may pay in person at the Office of the Sheriff located in suite 236 in the Fayette District Court building, by mail or online at www.fayettesheriff.com. If you didn’t receive your bill during the first week of October, you’re asked to contact the Office of Sheriff Property Tax Division at 859-252-1771.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says it collected and distributed 99.53% of property taxes last collection period.