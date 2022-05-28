Fayette County graduates walk the stage to receive diplomas

Tates Creek's graduation started Friday morning at 10 A.M , followed by Frederick Douglass at 2 p.m. and then Lafayette at 6 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Graduation ceremonies got underway Friday with Fayette County Public Schools seniors receiving their diplomas at Rupp Arena.

After being in a pandemic for almost half their high school career, some students can’t believe they are having a traditional graduation ceremony.

“Honestly I can’t even believe it,” said graduate Micah Maggard. “My feet hurt but you know it was awesome I got on the jumbotron so I made everyone happy.”

“I’m excited, super happy, so happy to finally finish school,” said graduate Kyla Reit.

For Maggard, walking across the stage means more than graduation. Her graduating class is an end of an era for Tates Creek High School as the school undergoes major renovations.

“They are tearing down our school, “said Maggard. “So I think it’s awesome that I got to be the last person, I mean last graduating class.”

For these two girls, staying home and going to University of Kentucky is part of their future plans.

“I’m going to U.K and majoring in apparel textiles and merchandising.”

“I’m looking into becoming an art teacher. I’m going to be going to BTCT for my associates starting off and then I’ll probably switch to UK.”

Graduation ceremonies will continue Saturday. Henry Clay seniors will walk at 10 a.m, following by Paul Laurence Dunbar at 2 p.m. Bryan Station will close out Saturday’s graduations at 6 p.m.