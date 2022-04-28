Fayette County Coroner’s Office looking for relatives of woman who stayed at Catholic Action Center

Coroner's office says Mary Kitchens was homeless and stayed at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office is looking for relatives of a woman who was homeless and stayed at the Catholic Action Center in Lexington.

According to the coroner’s office, Mary Patricia Kitchens was born Oct. 31, 1957. She’s described as a white woman who was divorced. Her place of birth is unknown. The coroner’s office says Kitchens died at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehabilitation on April 27, 2022.

Anyone with information about relatives of Mary Patricia Kitchens should contact the Fayette County Coroner’s Office at 859-455-5700.