Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney retiring in September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn is retiring at the end of September, she announced Friday.

“It has been an honor to serve my community for over 35 years, and I am proud to have been the first Native American Commonwealth’s Attorney in the state, and the first female Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fayette County,” Red Corn said in her notice.

She bolstered her work in helping establish a Special Victim’s Unit, passing a felony strangulation bill, improving Crime Victims’ Rights Week, serving as a board member of the Children’s Advocacy Center of the Bluegrass and more.

“I want to make an opportunity for someone else. I’ve written the governor to support the appointment of my assistant Kimberly Baird, who’s an African American woman and very qualified for the position, so I’m making an opportunity for her and I’m also making a future opportunity for myself. I have long wanted to return at least part-time to Oklahoma,” Red Corn told ABC 36.

Her last day will be Friday, Sept. 30.