Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins updates voters for the May Primary Election

Early voting will be held at Kroger Field May 12, 13 & 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Primary Elections will take place May 17, 2022. According to Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, to vote with an absentee ballot by mail, use the online portal at govoteky.com to request your absentee ballot no later than May 3, 2022 by 11:59pm EST. Once your application is submitted, your ballot will be mailed. This method of voting is only available to certain qualified voters. Both mail in ballots or ballots placed in the drop box should be received no later than May 17, 2022 by 6pm EST.

In-Person Excuse Absentee Voting will be conducted May 4th-6th and May 9th-11th at the County Clerk’s Office at 162 E. Main Street in Lexington, from 8am-4:30pm EST. This voting method is restricted to voters who meet the specific qualifying reasons such as hospitalization of voter or voter’s spouse, third trimester of pregnancy, and election officers tasked with administration in the current election cycle.

Early Voting is available to any registered voter. This will be conducted on the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (May 12, 13, 14) preceding Election Day. Early voting will be held at Kroger Field from 8:30am- 4:30pm EST. Voters are to enter The Blue Lot off of Alumni Drive, and follow the signage into the stadium.

Election Day is available to any registered voter. Voters will receive a mailer with their precinct and voting location included. Voters can also find this information and a sample ballot at https://www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections/verifyvoter.htm. Election Day is May 17th. Voting is available from 6am to 6pm EST.

Important dates to remember include:

May 3, 2022 Last day to request absentee ballots

May 4-6 and 9-11, 2022 In-Person Excused Absentee Voting

May 12-14, 2022 Early Voting

May 17, 2022 Election Day

Important Locations:

Ballot Drop Box – located in front of the Fayette County Clerk’s office at 162 E Main Street

In-Person Excused Absentee Voting – Fayette County Clerk’s office at 162 E Main Street

Early Voting- Kroger Field, enter The Blue Lot off of Alumni Drive

Election Day Voting Locations (you must go to your precinct location, visit https://elect.ky.gov/Voters/Pages/Polling-Locations.aspx to find yours).

For more information regarding call 859-255-VOTE (8683), email voters@fayettecountyclerk.com, or visit govoteky.com