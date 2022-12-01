Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. to retire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. will retire at the end of January 2023 after 13 years in office, he announced Thursday.

Blevins was first appointed as county clerk in January 2009 after his father retired in the middle of the term. He says he will stay in office until the end of January to allow newly elected Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna to appoint his successor.

“We all know that ‘life happens’ on its own calendar. My personal life has seen significant change in the last year and will require my time and energy going forward such that I cannot give the County Clerk role what it requires,” Blevins said in a press release. “I am so grateful and honored for the trust the public has placed in me to have been able to give back to my hometown. I hope to do so again someday.”

The county clerk’s office provides motor vehicle titling and registration, voter registration and elections, and houses permanent records such as deeds, mortgages, and marriage licenses. The office collects over $90 million in taxes and fees each year and has 75 employees.