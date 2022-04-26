Fayette County BOE to take advantage of new state law in Webb property usage

The board took formal action to ensure the purchase of the Versailles Road property would be eligible for flexibility afforded under the new state law

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education took formal action at its meeting Monday to ensure that the purchase of property along Versailles Road from the family of developer Dudley Webb would be eligible for additional flexibility in renovation and construction afforded under a law passed in the most recent General Assembly session.

House Bill 678 gives school boards more flexibility when it comes to facilities-related projects and affairs.

On April 11, 2022, the board voted to spend $10.1 million to purchase 35-plus acres of land and a home at 2160 Versailles Road from the Webb family.

There has been no announcement about how the property will be used by the school district.

The board voted to allow Superintendent Demetrus Liggins to negotiate and the board chairperson to execute a contract to acquire the land and the home that sits on the property, which would have to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education.

In other news from Monday’s meeting, the district’s Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson announced the new Tates Creek High School is 86-percent complete. It is still scheduled to open this July.

The board also voted on the following:

Approve a contract with Hanover Research to conduct a technology audit in the areas of use of technology systems for district administration and effective use of data.

Amend the district’s contract with the Health Department to provide nursing services during Summer Ignite at schools that do not have a HealthFirst Bluegrass Clinic.

Award a contract to HQE Systems, Inc. to upgrade the district’s crisis management notification system with indoor speakers and radio integration modules at every location in the district.

Amend the job description for special education diagnostician to better align the duties of this role with current best practices. This is not a new position and does not represent additional staff.

Establish job descriptions for exceptional child resource specialist – psychologist and exceptional child resource specialist – assistive technology. Although these are new positions, the district will not be adding staff, but will instead repurpose two existing positions in order to better meet the needs of our students and ensure we have the staff needed to provide services. The exceptional child resource specialist – psychologist will provide support and leadership on special education evaluations and the delivery of services for students’ emotional, behavioral, and learning needs. The exceptional child resource specialist – assistive technology will evaluate, model, and train staff and parents on the full continuum of assistive technology to support access for students with disabilities to the general curriculum.

Accept the Monthly Financial Report for March.

Adopt a resolution indicating that the Fayette County Board of Education will conduct facilities-related projects and affairs under the provisions of House Bill 678 enacted during the 2022 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. This new law will give the board additional flexibility in facility renovation and construction. The board also took formal action to ensure that the purchase of at least 35.523 acres at 2160 Versailles Road would be eligible for this new flexibility.

Under the Superintendent’s Report, board members received an update on plans for the district’s summer enrichment program called “Summer Ignite.” Members of the Summer Ignite Core Team including Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Meocha Williams, Elementary Director of Teaching and Learning Faneshia Jones, and Elementary School Chiefs Tiffany Marshall, and Jennifer Hutchison gave an overview of the program offerings.

Summer Ignite will provide Fayette County Public Schools students in all grade levels the opportunity to accelerate and extend their learning in advance of the 2022-2023 school year. Each school will offer two sessions:

Session One will take place Mondays through Thursdays, from June 6 to June 30. Preschool sessions will be from 8 to 11 a.m. Elementary sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Middle and high school sessions will be from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Session Two, which is for students entering kindergarten, grade six, or grade nine will be from July 25 to July 28. Times will remain the same.

Families will receive information and invitations for their students from the school their children attend. Transportation, as well as breakfast and lunch, will be provided each day.

In advance of Administrative Professionals Day on April 27, Board Chairman Tyler Murphy thanked Executive Assistant Tanya Dailey for the support she provides for the board. “In all honesty, our board should celebrate Ms. Dailey every day of the year, because she keeps us all on track, and makes sure we have all the things we need to be prepared not just for our meetings but on an ongoing basis.” Murphy also extended thanks to the 16th District PTA for providing dinner for the board prior to the meeting, adding, “we appreciate their ongoing support and collaboration.”