Fayette County BOE accepts resolution extending Thanksgiving Break to one week

Nov. 22-23, 2021 will be changed to paid holidays

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Board of Education at its Monday meeting accepted the resolution extending the Thanksgiving Break to one week, changing Nov. 22-23, 2021 to paid holidays. Traditionally the holiday break is only Wednesday through Friday.

Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson reported construction of the new Tates Creek High School is now 68% complete and is slated to open in July 2022.

Thompson also noted bids for construction of the new middle school will be opened Wednesday. The new middle school in Hamburg is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, according to the school district.

The board also approved the purchase of 22 new school buses, as part of a 14-year replacement cycle, according to the district.

Below is a recap of the meeting from Fayette County Public Schools:

Board Chairman Tyler Murphy welcomed members of the public attending the meeting at the John D. Price Administration Building, located at 450 Park Place, as well as those watching the board meeting online.

Additionally, he invited the audience to observe a moment of silence to acknowledge the tragic loss of two members of the Fayette County Public Schools family since the September action meeting, Southern Elementary School paraeducator Deborah Phelps and Martin Luther King Jr. Academy night school student Alexis Jenkins.

He then introduced this month’s teacher representative Brian Reynolds, a special education teacher at Booker T. Washington Elementary, student representative Elodie Pittard, a senior at Henry Clay High, and classified employee representative Joe Gibson, a supervisor for the Child Nutrition department.

Monday night’s board meeting featured a special performance from the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School Advanced Orchestra , directed by Rebecca Goff. Three dozen members are preparing to audition for the highly selective All-State Orchestra. Due to space limitations in the district’s new central office, the performance from Paul Laurence Dunbar was recorded in advance of tonight’s board meeting.

Superintendent Demetrus Liggins introduced Elementary Schools Chief Lisa Smith to share an example of how schools are using data to drive improvement in student achievement.

Brenda Cowan Elementary Principal Josh Williams and Brenda Cowan Elementary Fifth-Grade Teacher Alison Hawkins presented information about how professional learning communities are working at Brenda Cowan Elementary to review student data and respond instructionally. Smith said professional learning communities are in place at all elementary schools in the district. Middle School Chief Tracy Bruno and High School Chief James McMillin stated that teachers and administrators at the secondary level also use the practice.

Liggins said districtwide student acehievement data will be available at the end of the first semester.

Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson shared the October construction highlights . He noted that the Tates Creek High School construction project is moving forward and 68% of the work is complete. The new school is slated to open in July of 2022. Weekly construction updates are available on the district website. Thompson also noted that bids for the construction of the new middle school will be opened on Wednesday. The new middle school in the Hamburg area will open in the fall of 2023.