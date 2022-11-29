Fayette County Board of Education member resigns

Public Input and applications for a replacement are now being accepted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Members of the Fayette County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to accept a letter of resignation from fellow school board member Christy Morris.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside our team and help lay the necessary foundation for the future of our schools,” said Morris, who has served on the board for three years. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our schools and hope that while serving in this role, I have done my part to ensure a great future for our kids.”

Morris represented District 1 in west Fayette County, which pulls from areas roughly between Leestown and Harrodsburg Roads. Fayette County Public Schools says Morris was elected in 2019 to fill an unexpired term representing District 1 and ran again in 2020 to continue to fill the post through 2024.

The district says during her tenure on the board, she worked with three superintendents including Manny Caulk, who died suddenly in 2020, and Marlene Helm, who served in an acting role for eight months. Morris was a member of the board team that selected Demetrus Liggins following an exhaustive national search in 2021.

In her resignation announcement, Morris expressed both gratitude for the opportunity to “serve our community in a meaningful way” and confidence in the current district leadership.

“I feel very fortunate knowing that under both of your leadership, our community and our students are in good hands,” she wrote in an email to Liggins and Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy.

The district says the Fayette County Board of Education will immediately begin:

Soliciting input from the community through December 31, 2022, to help develop a profile that will guide the selection of the next school board member. You can find a link to the form here. Accepting applications for the District 1 seat through the close of business on December 23, 2022, and will have up to 60 days to complete the selection process.

Eligible individuals must be at least 24 years old, have been a Kentucky citizen for at least the last three years, be a registered voter in District 1, have completed the 12th grade or have a GED certificate (transcript or certificate required), meet all other legal eligibility requirements in accordance with KRS 160.180, and once selected, complete required annual in-service training.

Interested applicants can:

-Submit an application online here.

-Pick up a paper application at the John D. Price Administration Building 450 Park Place, Lexington, KY 40511.

-Receive help filling out an online application at the John D. Price Administration Building 450 Park Place, Lexington, KY 40511.

-Email fcpsdistrict1@fayette.kyschools.us to ask questions or request that an application be mailed.

The school district says the successful applicant will serve until the next general election on November 7, 2023, and will have the opportunity – along with other interested candidates to seek election to fulfill the remainder of Morris’ term through the end of 2024.