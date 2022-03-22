Fayette County announces high school graduation dates, times
Tates Creek High School's year will end earlier than the rest of the district to keep construction of the new school on track
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has set graduation dates and times for its six high schools.
Chief of High Schools James McMillin announced the schedule for the Class of 2022 at Rupp Arena this spring:
- Bryan Station High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 6 p.m.
- Frederick Douglass High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.
- Henry Clay High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10 a.m.
- Lafayette High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 6 p.m.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.
- Tates Creek High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10 a.m.
At Monday’s Fayette County Board of Education meeting, the board amended the instructional calendar for Tates Creek High School to end the year on May 13, 2022, which is earlier than the rest of the school district. The change is to keep the construction of the new building on track to ensure a smooth opening for next school year, according to the district. Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson announced at Monday’s board meeting that the new school is 84-percent complete. The new school is scheduled to open in July 2022. Weekly construction updates on the Tates Creek High School project are available on the district website. Thompson also shared the March construction highlights.
- Award a contract to Environmental Specialties and Environmental Demolition Group to provide for the safe abatement of asbestos in the old Tates Creek High School building.
- Accept a bid from LAGCO to replace the HVAC units at Henry Clay High School for a total estimated project cost of roughly $6.8 million.
- Adopt a Memorandum of Understanding with Fayette Education Foundation and allocate $100,000 to the foundation.
- Enter into an agreement with Humana Wellness Services to provide additional benefits for Fayette County Public Schools employees.
- Approve a contract with Savvas Learning to provide professional learning in the Shelter Instruction Observation Protocol for staff at Bryan Station Middle School.
- Approve a contract with Kagan Professional Learning to provide training and coaching in cooperative learning and student engagement strategies for educators and leaders at multiple schools.
- Adopt the schedule of Board of Education meetings dates for 2022-2023.
- Accept the Monthly Financial Report for February.
- Alycia Dahmer
- Chris Gancio
- Nicholas Teets