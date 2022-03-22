Fayette County announces high school graduation dates, times

Tates Creek High School's year will end earlier than the rest of the district to keep construction of the new school on track

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has set graduation dates and times for its six high schools.

Chief of High Schools James McMillin announced the schedule for the Class of 2022 at Rupp Arena this spring:

Bryan Station High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Frederick Douglass High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Henry Clay High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 10 a.m.

Lafayette High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 6 p.m.

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 2 p.m.

Tates Creek High School: Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10 a.m.

At Monday’s Fayette County Board of Education meeting, the board amended the instructional calendar for Tates Creek High School to end the year on May 13, 2022, which is earlier than the rest of the school district. The change is to keep the construction of the new building on track to ensure a smooth opening for next school year, according to the district. Chief Operating Officer Myron Thompson announced at Monday’s board meeting that the new school is 84-percent complete. The new school is scheduled to open in July 2022. Weekly construction updates on the Tates Creek High School project are available on the district website. Thompson also shared the March construction highlights.

Following a closed session, the board voted unanimously to authorize the board attorney to prepare and file a brief in support of the Council for Better Education lawsuit against the education opportunity accounts created by the 2021 General Assembly.

Fayette County Board of Education Chair Tyler Murphy explained the action, “We are stating tonight with this vote and in our ongoing opposition to pending charter school legislation and other privatization efforts by the legislature, that we remain committed to the wise words in our Constitution which assures full and adequate funding for all Kentucky public schools. Public funds should go to public schools, held accountable to the public through locally elected boards of education like this one. We will continue to stand for the rights of citizens and taxpayers to have a voice in the educational process at the local level through a system of common schools protected by our Commonwealth’s Constitution and affirmed in the landmark Rose v. Council for a Better Education decision.”

The board also took the following action at Monday’s meeting:

Award a contract to Environmental Specialties and Environmental Demolition Group to provide for the safe abatement of asbestos in the old Tates Creek High School building.

Accept a bid from LAGCO to replace the HVAC units at Henry Clay High School for a total estimated project cost of roughly $6.8 million.

Adopt a Memorandum of Understanding with Fayette Education Foundation and allocate $100,000 to the foundation.

Enter into an agreement with Humana Wellness Services to provide additional benefits for Fayette County Public Schools employees.

Approve a contract with Savvas Learning to provide professional learning in the Shelter Instruction Observation Protocol for staff at Bryan Station Middle School.

Approve a contract with Kagan Professional Learning to provide training and coaching in cooperative learning and student engagement strategies for educators and leaders at multiple schools.

Adopt the schedule of Board of Education meetings dates for 2022-2023.

Accept the Monthly Financial Report for February. During the portion of the meeting for remarks by citizens, the following individuals shared comments with the Board related to graduation, public comment during school board and SBDM meetings, and health and safety precautions against COVID-19: Alycia Dahmer

Chris Gancio

Nicholas Teets Under the Superintendent’s Report, board and district lobbyist Abby Piper shared an overview of education-related legislation being considered during the 2022 Session of the Kentucky General Assembly. View the presentation here Board members also received a report on the district’s special and magnet programs, including applications and acceptances for the 2022-23 school year. View the presentation here

Board member Tom Jones invited the audience to observe a moment of silence to acknowledge the the tragic deaths of Morton Middle School custodian Caleb Pitts and Lafayette High School sophomore Natalie Cochran. Our hearts remain with their families, the Morton Middle and Lafayette High school communities, and all those touched by their passing.