Fayette County among dozens of schools closed Thursday ahead of weather

All afternoon and evening activities are canceled in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools canceled classes for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, ahead of an approaching winter storm.

All afternoon and evening activities were also canceled in the school district.

Fayette County was among dozens of schools calling off classes on Thursday due to the weather forecast. Some school systems were using Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) days and learning virtually, while others canceled classes entirely.

For up-to-the-minute closings, delays and cancellations, go to the ‘Weather’ tab on our home page, then click on SnoWatch from the drop-down menu.