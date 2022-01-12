Fayette coroner seeking relatives of homeless man

Man died of natural causes almost two months ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn needs the community’s help finding the relatives of a man who died of natural causes almost two months ago.

Abel Cortex-Mendoza died Nov. 22, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He is described as a Hispanic man who was homeless. He was divorced, according to Ginn’s office, and was born Aug. 5, 1939, but the coroner could provided few other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 859-455-5700.

Ginn’s offfice has contacted a variety of agencies in search of information with no luck.