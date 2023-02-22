Fayette Co. Public Schools bus overturns on East New Circle at Liberty Road; no injuries







LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

9:36 a.m.

FCPS Spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says none of the 40 children on board were injured when the bus overturned. The bus driver and a bus monitor were also on board, totaling 42 people.

The students were en route to Crawford Middle School. Counselors will be at the school if any students need assistance, Deffendall added.

An investigation into the crash circumstances will begin.

8:36 a.m.

A Fayette County Public Schools bus overturned on East New Circle Road at Liberty Road Wednesday morning.

The Lexington Fire Department says there were children on the bus but they don’t believe anyone was injured. The bus overturned around 8:30 a.m.

An ABC 36 crew on scene said traffic is backed up on the outer loop of New Circle as crews work to pull the bus out.

We’re working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC 36 for updates