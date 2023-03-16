Fayette Co. Public Schools bus involved in crash Thursday morning; no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County Public Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday morning while on its way to a middle school.

According to Lexington police, around 8:30 a.m. a van hit the bus at the intersection of Russell Cave Road and New Circle. The bus was attempting to make a right turn when it was hit.

The bus was heading to Winburn Middle School with 40 children on board. After the bus was hit, another bus picked the children up to take them to school.

No injuries were reported.