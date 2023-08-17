Fayette Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Fayette County man was arrested Tuesday on child sexual exploitation charges.

George Greenup was arrested after a search warrant was executed on his home on Leesway Drive.

The equipment the 63-year-old allegedly used to facilitate the crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s lab.

Greenup is charged with sodomy (incest), use of a minor in a sexual performance, sexual abuse and 11 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (under 12).

KSP was assisted by the Lexington Police Department.