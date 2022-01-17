Fayette Co. deputies helping citizens during cold weather

Deputies will pick-up critical prescription medications.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Office of the Fayette County Sheriff’s activated Winter Care on Monday.

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies are providing transportation to and from employment for Fayette County residents employed in the healthcare industry or professionals that provide direct healthcare services.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff, transportation to and from critical medical appointments such as chemotherapy or dialysis.

Deputies will pick-up critical prescription medications, welfare checks for our most vulnerable citizens and they will distribute winter coats and blankets.

Call 859-252-1711 and ask for Winter Care.