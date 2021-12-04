Father-son duo lead Pikeville to sixth state football title

Chris McNamee played in a state championship game and Friday coached his son Isaac to a title

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pikeville Head Coach Chris McNamee and his son, Isaac, earned their second championship together with a 30-27 victory over Russellville on Friday afternoon at Kroger Field in Lexington at the 2021 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals.

The Class 1A championship was played in front of 5,187 fans on an unseasonably warm day with temperatures reaching near 70-degrees.

It was Pikeville’s sixth state football championship. The Panthers finished the season 14-2.

Russellville Head Coach Mikie Benton, who played defensive back at the University of Kentucky from 2008-12, led his alma mater to the title game.

Russellville, also nicknamed the Panthers, trailed 30-20 at the half and controlled much of the second half, but came up just short. This was the school’s first title game appearance since 1990. Russellville finished the season 12-2.

